Mastercard wrote that consumers and businesses in the Asia Pacific region will have access to apply for crypto cards. Financial services company Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is active in the digital currency market, unveiling crypto services, and has now announced crypto-linked payment cards. As the financial services company continues to explore the crypto space, the company has announced the launch of the new payment cards in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Mastercard announced the latest splash in the digital market on the 8th of November.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO