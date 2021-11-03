CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pepper-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

bristownews.com
 3 days ago

2 tablespoons canola oil 3 small sweet red peppers, finely chopped. 3 pork tenderloins (¾ pound each) 1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add red peppers, onion and celery; saute...

www.bristownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Tenderloin#Red Peppers#Cut Of Pork#Thyme#Food Drink
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. The Ultimate Mexican Casserole is an easy weeknight dinner that will curb any craving for Mexican food. Simple ingredients, like Tortilla chips, ground beef, corn, taco seasoning are layered together and topped with cheese to make a delicious casserole that the whole family will love.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Grape Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Creamy Grape Salad recipe is the perfect make-ahead dish for get-togethers and potlucks. The bright colors of the grapes are all thanks to red and green varieties mixed together with our greek yogurt and cream cheese dressing and topped with crunchy pecans.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe – An easy sheet pan dinner that is quick-to-make and full of flavors! This baked sheet-pan sausage recipe with potatoes and bell peppers is super simple: throw everything on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes. Perfect for a cozy and heartwarming family dinner. Enjoy!
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

These Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are so easy to make and a wonderful addition to any holiday menu. These are perfect for a small gathering and everyone will get their own potato stuffed with delicious brown sugar, cinnamon and marshmallows. Much easier than making up a sweet potato casserole and you can make the sweet potato earlier in the morning, set aside in a warmer and then add the toppings right before you eat.
RECIPES
Vice

Easy Pork Vindaloo Recipe

1 rack St. Louis spare ribs, cut into 3 or 4 pieces. ¼ cup|15 grams fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped. Make the vindaloo paste: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, coriander seeds, and cloves and cook until the spices begin crackling, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chile powder, vinegar, and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water. Bring to a boil then remove from the heat. Let the mixture cool, then blend into a paste, adding 1 tablespoon of water as needed to help blend.
RECIPES
ourstate.com

“Forgotten” Cider-Roasted Pork

Forgotten foods are my specialty, especially when guests gather and conversations flow while dinner lingers a bit too long on the hearth. Turns out this irreverently near-charred pork is a party favorite at our house. Serve alongside roasted carrots, fall greens, and October beans. You can forget-cook this pork in oven or campfire embers.
RECIPES
elissagoodman.com

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Move over stuffed peppers; this Stuffed Acorn Squash is my current obsession. It’s loaded with so many delicious ingredients like quinoa, mushrooms, spinach, dried cranberries, and jalapeno (to add a little kick!). This dish is super satiating because it contains fat in the form of vegan butter and feta, protein with the quinoa, and complex carbs with the squash. With Thanksgiving fast-approaching, this is a fantastic recipe to start perfecting now.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy