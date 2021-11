In Watervliet, the candy and snacks collection is growing at the high school, as they prepare for the 300 to 400 children that they expect this weekend. "Last year, we started this event because with the pandemic," said organizer Amanda Cavanaugh. "We wanted a safe way for our students and families to be able to trick-or-treat, make sure they weren't going house to house, and that they were in a safe environment outdoors."

WATERVLIET, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO