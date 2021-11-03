CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does the water of life mean?

Cover picture for the articleQ: My class is studying the properties of water and the various sayings about water. I thought it would be a boring subject but I am learning so much about its value. What does the water of life mean? – C.M. A: Everyone gets thirsty, and when that happens...

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
Powerful Bible Verses When You Feel Like Giving Up

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.
If Jesus is so powerful why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him?

Q: If Jesus is so powerful, and I believe He is, why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him since there are no conditions put on people? – F.S. A: A reading of the Gospels will reveal that Jesus did not impose Himself upon those who felt self-sufficient, righteous, and self-confident. People must come to the point of realizing their need for God’s forgiveness and salvation. Those who feel capable of meeting life head-on and under their own power will never find Him.
How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
What Does It Mean to Be “Me’Aneg Es Hashabbos”?

[COMMUNICATED]What does it mean to be “Me’aneg es haShabbos”? We know what brings pleasure to ourselves, but what can we do to bring pleasure to Shabbos?. We know that Shabbos resembles Olam Haba; now listen as R’ Pinches Friedman reveals how even our Shabbos food and drink connects us to Olam Haba.
What the ‘spiritual but not religious’ have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago

The Reformation’s leading figures had diverse views, and some might have recognized themselves in “spiritual but not religious” people today. Rijksmuseum. For over a decade, one of the biggest stories in American religion has been the rise of the “Nones”, a broad term for people who do not identify with a specific faith. The religiously unaffiliated now make up just over one quarter of the U.S. population.
Is there any absolute truth in the Bible?

We have been taught in school and in society to not be arguing over politics and religion. We have been brainwashed by the school system not to discuss these two items in which we might unite together in a common faith. They say don’t be arguing over controversial things. The very opposite is true.
What is the Law of Sacrifice in the Bible?

In the Bible a sacrifice is an offering which presents divinity by way of expiation or propitiation, or as a token acknowledgement or thanksgiving; to immolate on the altar of God, in order to atone for sin, to procure favor, or to express thankfulness. All in all, there is no success without sacrifice. Oftentimes, some people are called to give up more than others; however, in the end, everyone must sacrifice something at some point. Sacrifices are instructive as well as worshipful. They are usually accompanied by prayer, devotion, and dedication.
Daily Devotional: Thursday, October 28 - Armor of God

“Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” — Ephesians 6:11. There have been many wars and battles fought throughout the course of history. There have been wars for the freedom of nations, wars to defeat evil regimes, wars over political disagreements. Physical warfare seems to be a never-ending cycle in human history, and most likely will continue. It’s hard to miss, as many nations are changed through war, and lives are often heavily affected or sometimes lost. When you are in a state of warfare, you will be sure to know it.
I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6) As Jesus was preparing His apostles for the time of His leaving the earth and ascending into heaven to take His rightful place at the right hand of God, He began by telling them He is going to prepare a place for them, and He would return to receive them unto Himself (John 14:1-3). This statement caused Thomas to ask some questions, stating “we know not whither thou goest, and how can we know the way” (John 14:5). In His response to these questions exclaimed, “I am the way, the truth, and the life…” (John 14:6). This statement is completely contrary to the popular thought that many in the “religious world” have, as many will discuss with others about the religious difference among many denominations, and perhaps some will say, “we are all going to the same place, just in different ways.” This is one of the saddest statements that a person can make. In response to Thomas’ questions, Jesus did not say “I am one of the ways, one of the truths, and one of the lives” but He stated emphatically “I am the way, the truth, and the life”. Is the way to be saved really that narrow? Is it true that there is only one hope for mankind to be saved? What was Jesus implying when He made this statement?
Shayne Looper: What to do when the Bible bothers you

I recently read a biblical passage that has always bothered me. Not bothered me like a slap in the face but bothered me like a painting that is hanging crooked on someone else’s wall. I cannot straighten it, but I sure wish someone would. Some form of the passage is...
The sweetness of God

The month October is typically an enjoyable month. That has been true this year. Farmers are busy bringing in the harvest, temperatures have even been in the 70s. The change of color in the trees is coming slowly. One of the fun things that happens in October is Trick or...
Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king. In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
