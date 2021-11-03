BRISTOW PIRATE’S SENIOR NIGHT

Davenport celebrated its fall sports seniors last week, with soccer and volleyball athletes honored Thursday, Sept. 21 and football and cross country athletes recognized Friday, Oct. 22. Above, sixth-grader Alexis Ward starts Senior Night off right with her rendition of the National Anthem. At the right, soccer seniors Cady Zellmer and Hanna Orvis are recognized with their parents. Below, football seniors Cody Jenkins, Jarrett Jacobsen and Tate Foster, cross country senior Jake Coffman and volleyball seniors Kylee Buchanan, Navia Bowdish, Hailey Nonnemacher-Stiles and Allison Jorden are introduced before their respective final home regular season games. Look for coverage of Reardan and Harrington senior nights next week.

DAVENPORT, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO