Those who are always on the hunt for new beers to try can look no further than Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits. They have rotating seasonal beers and new craft beers arriving daily means there’s always something new on the shelf to find. Moving forward into the holidays, you’ll also be able to find lots of fun specials and wine and spirits that will pair well with all your holiday meals. Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits is back to regular hours: 9am to 10pm Monday through Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday. Stop in for a pleasant shopping experience with friendly staff and profits going back to the community for parks. Go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/wineandspirits to see the monthly specials, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see what new beers are in stock.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO