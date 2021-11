DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is talking about marriage way too soon in our relationship. We've only been dating for five months. We are having a great time together -- that's true. But everything is still new, and she already jokes about the engagement ring she wants. I am sure the jokes are just jokes, but I feel that with every joke there is some truth. She is 30 years old, so I imagine her biological clock is ticking, as people say. But I am not ready to get married or have kids. Should I tell her that she's moving a little too fast for me? -- Too Soon.

