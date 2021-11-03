Mayor's race headed to runoff; Rolle wins North Ward seat

The race for Brunswick mayor is headed for a Nov. 30 runoff after the votes were counted Tuesday without a single candidate earning more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the outright winner.

That wasn’t the case in the race for the North Ward Commission seat, which was settled Tuesday. Kendra Leola Rolle took more than 50 percent of the vote in a four-candidate race to avoid a runoff.

The mayor’s race will be contested in four weeks between the top two vote getters, Cosby Johnson, who earned 621 votes, or 41 percent of the vote, and Ivan Figueroa, who received 311 votes, 20 percent of the ballots cast.

South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris ran unopposed and will begin her new four-year term of office in January.

The other mayoral candidates included incumbent City Commissioner Vincent Williams with 202 votes, 13 percent of the ballots counted; John D. Perry II with 189 votes, 12 percent; Travis “Slim” Riddle with 101 votes, 7 percent; Robbie Tucker with 49 votes, 3 percent; Helen Rachel Ladson with 31 votes, 2 percent; and Ann M. Senior with 14 votes, 1 percent.

In the contest for the North Ward City Commission seat, Rolle received 815 votes, 56 percent, followed by Gary B. Cook Sr. with 320 votes, 22 percent. Neil R. Foster came in third with 264 votes,18 percent, and Earnest “Pewee” Culbreath fourth with 69 votes, 5 percent.

Christopher Channell, Glynn County elections supervisor, said there will be early voting and a possible Saturday voting day before the runoff at the end of the month. A schedule will be released in coming days.

A total of 1,529 of the city’s 8,991 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election, just 17 percent of the electorate.