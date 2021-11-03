CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former All Black Carl Hayman reveals dementia diagnosis

Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has revealed he has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia at the age of 41. Hayman told New Zealand media on Wednesday he likely also has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, widely known as CTE, a progressive brain condition believed to be caused...

lancasteronline.com

Neuroscience News

Increased Fats and Protein Could Provide Diagnosis in Lewy Body Dementia

Summary: Increased ceramide levels in the brain may be a unique feature of all types of Lewy body dementias, including LBD associated with Parkinson’s disease. Increased levels of certain fats and proteins found in one of the most common forms of dementia, Lewy body dementia, could help with diagnosis and test for the effectiveness of treatments.
The Independent

Andy Farrell urges Ireland players to embrace privilege of facing New Zealand

Andy Farrell has urged Ireland’s players to embrace the “privilege’ of taking on New Zealand and is braced for a “different beast” following last weekend’s demolition of Japan.The formidable All Blacks arrive at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon having lost only two of the previous 32 meetings between the nations and on the back of scoring a world-record 675 points this calendar year.Ireland are on a six-match winning streak after warming up for the mouth-watering clash with the world’s top-ranked side by blitzing the Brave Blossoms 60-5 last weekend.Head coach Farrell, who will also take his...
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
The Independent

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.📄 PCR Testing carried out earlier today of the Ireland Squad and Management Team has produced no positive Covid-19 results.The Ireland Match Day 23 will line out tomorrow as named earlier this week.#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL— Irish Rugby...
BBC

Ireland v New Zealand: Former coach O'Sullivan says Irish can beat All Blacks

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan believes Andy Farrell's side have genuine prospects of defeating the All Blacks this weekend in Dublin. O'Sullivan says Ireland will take a lot of belief from Saturday's 60-5 demolition of a Japan side who beat them at the 2019 World Cup. "The big takeaway is...
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
The Independent

Eddie Jones writes to Emma Raducanu to clarify remarks over her loss of form

Eddie Jones has written to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu to explain his comments that she has been overburdened by commercial “distractions” in the wake of her US Open victory.England’s head coach made the remarks to illustrate his belief that Marcus Smith must remain grounded after the 22-year-old Harlequins magician stepped off the bench to orchestrate a late flurry of tries in a 69-3 victory over Tonga.Jones suggested that Raducanu has struggled for form since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in September because of her off-court activity.“There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so...
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
New York Post

Trinity Rodman shares emotional, rare moment with father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman, rookie 19-year-old forward on the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and daughter of Dennis Rodman, was surprised by her father at the team’s playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday. Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in the NWSL draft this past February, and the youngest player...
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular AEW Star Reveals Concussion Diagnosis

That’s never good to hear. There are so many people on the AEW roster but there are only a few who really get the chance to stand out. That could be for a variety of reasons and some of those are better than others. Sometimes though you see someone get over because of an incredible in-ring performance. It was certainly the case earlier this year, but now one of the wrestlers is out of action for a less than great reason.
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan in thrilling semi-final as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade star

Australia are into the T20 World Cup final as a remarkable rescue act from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade sealed a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at Dubai.Pakistan were heavily fancied to book a showdown against New Zealand on Sunday and that was reinforced when Australia stumbled to 96 for five in pursuit of 172 after Shadab Khan collected his fourth wicket of the innings.But Stoinis and Wade were undeterred, whittling down the target to 22 off the final 12 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand. Wade then ended matters with an over to spare thanks to three sixes in...
The Independent

Ireland vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of autumn international in Dublin

Ireland go in search of a seventh successive win when they host New Zealand on Saturday at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s side warmed up for the visit of the world’s top-ranked side by dismantling Japan in their opening autumn fixture last weekend.Here, we pick out some of the main talking points.World Cup revengeIreland’s hopes of becoming world champions in 2019 were brutally ended by a crushing quarter-final loss to the All Blacks That chastening loss marked the end of the Joe Schmidt era and came after two historic wins over the Kiwis in the previous three...
