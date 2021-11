Two dogs were resting under a tree in the park. Butch, the collie said, “Look at that dog walking with his master. He has no freedom like we do while he is on that leash.” The other dog, a shepherd named Sleepy replied, “Actually, he has no freedom even off the leash. When the leash is removed at his master’s home, the home belongs to his master and the yard where he lives is fenced and belongs to his master. The food and water comes from his master. The dog owns nothing of his own.”

