COOS BAY — Marshfield got off to a great start in its Class 4A boys soccer playoff match with visiting Hidden Valley on Tuesday, scoring in the opening three minutes. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they never were able to get another ball into the net and the Mustangs got a hat trick by Theo Bergman and beat Marshfield 3-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO