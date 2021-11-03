CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Are you feeling gas-ly?

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Movies from "Dumb and Dumber" to "Blazing Saddles" and "Caddyshack" have moments of humor that stink. Whether you find characters passing gas amusing is highly personal, but you cannot deny how common it is, on and off the screen. Flatulence, stomach rumbling, belching, halitosis, difficult gas evacuation, abdominal distention,...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

15 Self-Affirmations for When You Feel Sorrow

Self-affirmations are powerful statements that you repeat to yourself for a mental or spiritual boost. When you repeat affirmations regularly, they eventually become part of your natural thought processes. Affirmations can help with many aspects of your life, including allowing you to overcome sorrow or regret. Positive phrases affect your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Are You Feeling Blah, Cranky, or Stuck?

Even with COVID vaccines, boosters, and promising new treatments, many of us feel we have lost momentum in our lives and work. We may find ourselves experiencing less direction, fewer happy moments, and less personal power over our own lives. As we confront life’s obstacles, we can shift our thoughts...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are You Stuck in the “I’ll Feel Better When” Cycle?

When it comes to big aspirations, it’s beneficial to reflect on the good within more minor accomplishments along the way. Often people’s “feel better when” comes from their mind’s capacity to imagine what will happen in the future. Know when good enough is good enough. Try not to waste energy...
HEALTH
KTEM NewsRadio

Feeling Depressed? Sending You An Encouraging Note Right Now

I'll be honest, the last 18 months or so have been hard. REALLY hard. For anyone who struggles with depression, life seems to have been drained of color. Sometimes, the "little things" are all we can manage. But taking little steps toward feeling better can create much emotional momentum. Though thankfully, I'm not depressed anymore, I still struggle on some days. I guess we all do.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Roizen
Person
Mehmet Oz
dbknews.com

RecWell’s HIIT30 class will make you feel the burn

Cameren Bruce teaches a HIIT30 class at the Eppley Recreation Center on Oct. 22, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Before I tried RecWell’s HIIT30 class I felt pretty confident that I was going to endure the workout without a problem. I have done high-intensity interval training workouts for as long as I can remember. I was proved wrong. I struggled. I felt the burn — in the best way possible.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

How to Expand the Serenity You Feel in Your Life

What comes to mind when you hear the word Serenity? Tranquil, peaceful, calm, stillness, or are you like my husband and think of the spaceship in the Firefly television show? Whatever comes to mind, serenity is something people want more of in their lives. Peace, calmness, stillness, whatever you want...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Cleveland Clinic
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

How To Tell Whether Your Liver Is Damaged

The liver is an unheralded organ, one not too many people talk about—but its importance can’t be overstated. The liver controls many processes in your body, including digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. When your liver is functioning properly, it’s able to function more efficiently—meaning you’ll lose less weight, gain more energy, and recover from illness more quickly. When your liver is not functioning properly, it can be affected by a variety of health problems including obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Crunchy Snack Can Help Reduce Arthritis Pain and Inflammation

Transitioning into the colder months is difficult if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. When temperatures drop, your joint fluids can thicken, causing stiffness and restricted movement. Fortunately, you may be able to mitigate some of the effects this season by changing up your diet. Research shows that eating plenty of nuts and seeds boosts joint health and may lessen arthritis pain.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy