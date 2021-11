In astrology, the full moon tends to get all the credit for being the most intense and climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle. Even though the new moon is often a far less volatile experience, that doesn’t mean its bite won’t feel just as sharp. After all, the new moon is the moment that the moon — ruler of your internal self — forms a conjunction with the sun — ruler of your external self — evoking an opportunity for some major realizations about what move you’re ready to make next. When you hear about how the November 2021 new moon in Scorpio — the first new moon after Halloween — will affect your zodiac sign, you’ll never underestimate the power of the new moon again.

