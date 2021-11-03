Do Just One Thing

If you’re finding that shampoos are sometimes a little too aggressive, leaving your hair and scalp too dry, an apple cider vinegar hair rinse could be the cleansing solution you need. Why use an apple cider vinegar hair rinse? Apple cider vinegar is loaded up with vitamins and minerals that promote good hair health. It’s also somewhat acidic, so it’s a great gentle exfoliant to clear away dead skin without stripping away natural oils. With those two functions together, a good apple cider vinegar hair rinse will cleanse your scalp and leave your hair surprisingly smooth and shiny. Plus, it’s more natural...

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO