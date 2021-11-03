CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Website launched to highlight violence against media in Pakistan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarachi [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): After the arrest of two dozen journalists, a collective forum of editors and news directors in Pakistan has launched a website to check the Imran khan-led government's crackdown against the media. According to Dawn, the team of Editors for Safety (EFS) in collaboration with...

