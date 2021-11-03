CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Auctions - auction 11-11, Cynthia Carole Corum

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Johns Island located at 3455 Maybank Hwy intends to hold...

www.postandcourier.com

Winona Daily News

Upcoming Sweeney Auctions Larg

Upcoming Sweeney Auctions Large Antiques & Collectible Auction Sat. Nov. 6, 9:00 A.M. Waukon, IA Merlin & Sheilah Nelson Family Beautiful Antiques & Collectibles: Furniture, Clocks, Carousel Animals, Gold Colored Lion, Pedal Car, Coin Operated Items, Juke Box, Lamps, Bicycles, Western Items, Pictures, Circus Posters, Native American Beaded Breast Plate, Busts, Stained Glass, Vintage Slot Machine, Advertising, Toys, Beer Advertising, Vogue Records & So much More Sweeney Machinery Consignment Auction Tues. Nov. 16th, Waukon IA Call today to Consign Gun & Sporting Goods Auction Sat. Nov. 27th, Waukon, IA Call Today to Consign 128 Acres M/L All. Co Real Estate Auction Friday Dec. 3, 10:00 A.M Martin Hess Estate, Lansing, IA A Sportsman Paradise w/ Tillable Land & Mature Timber For more information visit our website at www.sweeneyauction service.com Sweeney Auction Service Waukon, IA 563-568-2464.
arcadianews.com

Attics, auctions and appraisers

A few popular shows on television deal with the search for or discovery of an item and its sale at the end of an episode. We become glued to the program, thinking “something of great value is lurking somewhere in this house.”. Television reality series such as Cash in the...
myprogressnews.com

Beichner Auction: Fred S. Serafine Estate Auction

EMLENTON, PA 16373 – BUTLER CO. LOCATED: Exit 42 of I-80 (Emlenton). Take Rt. 38 South approx. 1 mile to Courson Lane. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs. CAR: 1988 Delta Royale 4 Door, 122,782 miles, Titled, Not Inspd. COLLECTIBLES: Brass Locomotive Bell; Blue Pepsi Cooler; RR Switch Lantern – no lense or insides; Murray Fire Chief Pedal Car; Tricycle; Griswold 320 2 Burner Hot Plate; Homemade Folk Art Train & Cars; Ertl John Deere 1/16th Toy Tractors; Victrola; Glass Front Book Case; Wood Wardrobe; Barn Lanterns & Oil Lamps; Crock Jug; Egg Basket; Meat Grinder w/Elec. Motor; Griswold #10 Baster; Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Skillets; 5 gal. Cream Cans; mid 60’s Chevrolet Tailgate; GOLF CART: Yamaha gas Golf Cart – runs?; LAWN & GARDEN: Swisher 6hp 22 Ton Log Splitter – like new; John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor w/Deck; Bolen G14 Lawn Tractor; Gang Mowers; Craftsman Lawn Valet; Wheel Barrow; Garden Tools; Misc Hand and Small Power Tools; Delta Scroll Saw; DeWalt Radial Arm Saw & Miter Saw; Small Air Compressor; 2 ton Floor Jack; Creeper; Saw Horses; Jack Stands; Wooden Work Bench; Wood Ladders; Revolving Hardware Bin; Misc. Boxes of Hardware and Related; (3) 10’ Garage Doors – used; Misc. Anderson Replacement Windows; HOUSEHOLDS: 4pc. Poster Bedroom Suite; Dressers; Sofa and Side Chairs; Recliners; Dining Table, Chairs, Buffet and China Cabinet; Trestle Table, Bench and 2 Chairs; Misc. Furniture pcs; Everyday Dishes; Kitchen Wares; Misc. Box Lots.
EMLENTON, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Declutter and Downsize with Auction Ohio

One of the biggest steps in downsizing your life is parting with some of your possessions. And while the china hutch is likely in pristine condition, as is the dining table with 12 chairs, let’s face it, you probably dust them more than you use them. So why not get...
wxbc1043.com

Hardinsburg Rotary Radio Auction

Below is a listing of the items to be auctioned off on November 1, 2021 beginning at 4:15 PM. • Two (2) weeknights (Sun-Thurs) lodging in a 2 bedroom cabin at Mountain Laurel Lake – Donated by the Mattingly’s. • 1 dessert a month for a year – donated by...
HARDINSBURG, KY
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis trademarks on the auction block

STURGIS — Here’s your chance. You could own trademarks associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The marks will be sold during an online auction by McPherson Auction & Realty which closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The marks belong to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc. SMRI officials said that through its volunteer...
STURGIS, SD
laconiadailysun.com

Children's Auction going more public than ever with Tanger location

TILTON — Of all the 39 years of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the four-day fundraiser held last year sticks out. Due to the pandemic, the usual small army of volunteers was pared down to a skeleton crew, mostly separated from one another, and the public was not invited to observe the festive goings on.
TILTON, NH
wallowa.com

Auction brings in record amount

ENTERPRISE — This year’s 4-H Radio Auction brought in more money to support 4-H activities than at any time in its 34-year history — more than $16,000. According to Eileen Williams, auction chairwoman, the auction went, “very, very well and brought in the highest income we’d ever gotten from it.” The auction itself garnered $15,208 and there was $1,050 in cash donations. The auction, held Saturday, Oct. 9, was conducted by phone hosted by KWVR radio.
ENTERPRISE, OR
news3lv.com

11 Picassos sell at Bellagio auction for $109M

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Eleven masterworks by Pablo Picasso were auctioned off at the Bellagio Saturday evening, bringing in $109 million -- exceeding the estimate. The group of works by Picasso were offered from the MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection and were previously on view at Bellagio’s celebrated Picasso restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
stardem.com

Guyette & Deeter decoy auction returns live Nov. 10-11

ST. MICHAELS — The Guyette & Deeter, Inc. Decoy Auction Company will conduct its annual fall decoy auction on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton. For the first time since 2019 the auction will be held live with an audience onsite. The sale will be accompanied by a 50 table decoy dealer show, as well as an outdoor tailgate at the same facility. The auction is held in conjunction with the Waterfowl Festival, which is celebrating its 50th year. The auction is open to the public. Admission is free.
EASTON, MD
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
KRON4

Best laundry stain remover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a sad fact of life that accidents are going to happen and cause plenty of difficult to clean stains on your clothes, especially on the days you wear whites. The most common kinds of stains are also frustratingly the most difficult to clean and remove, which is why having a high-quality laundry stain remover at the ready is imperative.
SPY

These Christmas Inflatables Will Turn Your Home Into the Main Attraction on the Block

The holiday season is finally upon us, and with that, it’s time to start decorating our homes with the best Christmas decorations to set the mood. That includes having the best Christmas inflatables to help turn the outside of your home into one of the best attractions on the block. The best Christmas inflatables are sure to turn heads, making your home a must-see during the holiday season. They come in all shapes, sizes, and designs but in our opinion: the bigger the better. Our list of holiday inflatables offers a selection of sizes ranging from just a few feet to...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

11 Picasso works fetch nearly $110M at Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS — Eleven works by artist Pablo Picasso that have been on display at a Las Vegas casino sold for a collective total of more than $110 million Saturday night. The curated selection of paintings, works on paper and ceramics from Picasso, highlight his work from 1917 to 1969, according to Sotheby’s, which organized the auction.
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs still in strong demand. Goats steady. 477 head of small animals. Good quality feeder cattle showing good interest with lots of buyer participation. Slaughter cows down $6-$8 due to being backed up at the plants. Thank you for your continued support. Also a big thank you to all our employees for putting the long hours and working tirelessly to make it all happen!
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
