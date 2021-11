Sue Winterringer's community involvement is pretty evident in Shawnee. She's been part of many civic activities and is a constant presence at events throughout the city. That includes her support of the Shawnee Public Library, which she has served in many capacities, notably for more than 20 years as a member and for multiple terms the president of the Friends of the Shawnee Library Board. Winterringer recently was recognized by the Pioneer Library System Board of Trustees during the board's monthly meeting, which took place in Shawnee.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO