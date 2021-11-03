CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump fundraises off Youngkin with race yet to be called

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TNXa_0ckttZOG00
© Getty Images

Former President Trump started fundraising off of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s early lead in the Virginia governor’s race Tuesday evening, capitalizing on the MAGA-endorsed candidate’s strong footing even before the race was called.

Trump, in a fundraising email sent just after 10:30 p.m. ET, congratulated Youngkin for a “big win,” despite the race not yet being called. With almost 93 percent of the vote reported at around 11:30 p.m. Eastern, Youngkin was leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe by just over 87,000 votes, according to The Associated Press's results.

The former president thanked his base for “coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin,” adding that the "MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before.”

The email then provided a link to donate to the former president’s Save America PAC.

Trump started touting the Youngkin's lead after the votes started trickling in Tuesday evening, releasing a trio of statements underscoring the Republican's early lead.

Trump endorsed Youngkin, though he never appeared in person at a rally with the candidate. The Youngkin campaign said it was honored to have received Trump’s backing but also worked to keep a distance from the former president, especially since he lost the commonwealth in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Youngkin instead focused on hot-button topics that would galvanize Republicans, including election integrity and education.

McAuliffe, however, worked to make Trump a fixture in the race, consistently evoking the former president’s name at campaign rallies to associate him with Youngkin.

Trump wrote in a statement Tuesday evening that he did not have to attend a rally with Youngkin because McAuliffe regularly linked him to the Republican candidate.

“It is looking like Terry McAuliffe's campaign against a certain person named ‘Trump’ has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running for office as Democrats won’t be doing that too much longer,” Trump wrote.

“I didn’t even have to go rally for Youngkin, because McAuliffe did it for me. Thank you to the MAGA voters for turning out big!” he added.

Youngkin came out strong in the gubernatorial race after meeting or over-performing expectations in a number of counties that he had to win to secure control of the governorship. McAuliffe, on the other hand, started the night by underperforming in areas outside of the Washington, D.C., Beltway, which are critical to his path to the governor’s mansion.

Updated Wednesday at 1 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraises#Fundraising#Republicans#Maga#Democrat#The Associated Press#Save America
KTLA

Biden dismisses danger signs after tough election day for Democrats

The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week’s elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. Just one year after he rode to the White House with a record 81 million votes, Biden saw Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe fall to first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the governor’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses

For many House Democrats 2021 is looking a lot like 2009, a year when a Republican elected governor in Virginia foreshadowed a dreadful blowout in the next year's midterm elections.Republican Glenn Youngkin's surge to victory in Virginia delivered the first blow, and then New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was nearly defeated by a little known Republican, two results that led to one conclusion: Democrats are in grave danger of losing control of Congress. “Is this ’09 all over again? This is exactly what happened in ’09 and it did portend a catastrophe in 2010,” said Democratic Rep....
U.S. POLITICS
newschannel20.com

Youngkin offers post-Trump playbook for GOP that isn't quite post-Trump

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Former President Donald Trump promptly seized upon Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election Tuesday night as a validation of his “Make America Great Again” movement. “I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor’s race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That’s particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […] The post Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

381K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy