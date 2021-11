An exhibition devoted to new findings made by conservationists on Picasso’s Blue Period paintings will come to the Phillips Collection in Washington D.C. this February. The show centers around research conducted over the course of seven years on three of Picasso’s early paintings. The project examined The Blue Room (1901), Crouching Beggarwomen (1902), and The Soup (1903) from the Art Gallery of Ontario, which co-organized the exhibition at the Phillips Collection. Traveling from its opening venue in Canada, the show will be the first devoted to Picasso’s Blue Period in Washington D.C. in more than two decades. Though their efforts began in...

