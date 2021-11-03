CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Historical revisionism is a propaganda tool

Evening Star
 3 days ago

A myth about turkeys claims they are so brainless they will stare into the sky during a rainstorm until they drown. In reality, turkeys are more intelligent than this. I am not convinced all humans are, though. I suspect many Americans accept woke, Neo-Marxist propaganda disseminated from universities, media...

www.kpcnews.com

HuffingtonPost

CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office. Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
Washington Examiner

When will Chris Hayes confront MSNBC's vile racism toward Winsome Sears?

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been on a tear against Fox News. He complains on a near-nightly basis that no one at the right-leaning network has the guts to highlight the contrast between host Tucker Carlson’s vaccine skepticism and News Corps’s strict vaccine mandates. As with most lefty criticisms, Hayes's complaints...
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic whiplash: When the truth hurts

Repeating a false narrative — that's what many Republicans believe Democrats are doing in the aftermath of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia Tuesday, pushing accusations that Youngkin’s rejection of critical race theory was a subtle appeal to white supremacists, and racists. As Doug McKelway reports, conservatives are hoping the Left keeps blowing the “dog whistle” narrative, believing it has so offended independent voters and public school parents that they’ll turn out in record numbers to reject progressivism in the 2022 midterm elections.
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
