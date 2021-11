The Earth consists of a finite amount of resources. Human beings have been using up most of these resources over the years. The most common use of this is the implementation of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels have been used in factories for ages and are slowly disappearing from Earth. Fuels like these are limited and as such other alternatives need to be found. Continuation of the use of these limited resources may have severe long-term effects. This is where renewable energy comes in.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO