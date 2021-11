Two potentially impactful developments in the polarized saga of the Martha’s Vineyard High School track and field replacement project have begun to unfold. In an Oct. 21 letter from Oak Bluffs Building Inspector Tom Perry, Schools Superintendent Matt D’Andrea was informed the synthetic turf and track project “must apply for a special permit from the planning board” in order to move forward. Perry’s letter stated that because the project area is located in the Water Resource Protection Overlay District and because the project appears to include toxic materials, the special permit is required under town bylaw. The synthetic turf field is not mentioned in his letter, but opponents of the project have pointed to potential contaminants contained in the plastics used for the turf.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO