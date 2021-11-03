CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Alive Center

The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

The Alive Center pet parade in downtown Aurora...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

The Voice

Traditional events to fill Aurora downtown

Aurora will have many events in the downtown this month and in December:. Everyone can have a ball in downtown Aurora in the Winter. It’s A Magical Winter with “Cinderella” at Paramount Theatre starting Wednesday, Nov. 10. Other magical events include Winter Lights festivities November 19 and Holiday Art and Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Society 57 November 13 and 20 and December 11 and 18. The annual Cocoa Crawl will be Friday, Dec. 3 at First Fridays at participating businesses. Santa will visit Millennium Plaza for free photos at the gazebo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first three Saturdays in December. Aurora Downtown on Facebook.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Pet of the Week: Fluffy Frida loves cats and kids

Frida is a female Domestic Shorthair Dilute Torti who was born July 27, 2021. Sweet Frida is so fluffy and cute! She loves to play, and enjoys cats and kids. She loves to climb into drawers and uses the dryer as an exercise wheel, so she will need to be carefully monitored to keep her safe until she has matured a bit! She isn’t afraid of the resident dog and seems to enjoy hissing at him and scaring him out of the room.
PETS
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Community input: Aurora Public Library District Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands

Holiday celebrants can stop at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) in December to enjoy our annual Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands Exhibition! Each year, families, organizations, and businesses from our community come together at the Library to decorate a space to honor the unique celebrations and rituals common to a diverse array of countries and cultures. From Armenia to Kwanzaa and the Winter Solstice, the exhibition aspires to a broad and varied portfolio of global representation, aiming for an inclusive approach to holiday celebration that acknowledges both the ubiquitousness of a collective holiday experience and the rich diversity of the traditions we uphold.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Alone in financial success, peace and quiet: His way

The hallway clock chimed noon. It was a tall grandfather clock that had chimed for the past 40 years down the narrow corridor. The children at the Childrens Home on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria were lined up and ready for their meals. Today it would be a vegetable soup and gingerbread for dessert, milk, of course, and a banana.
PEORIA, IL
The Voice

Jim Hopp

AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora First Fridays’ venues vital

Aurora First Fridays will celebrate Day of the Dead and with more than two dozen venues open to include art and music Friday, Nov. 5. Aurora Downtown’s Sugar Skull City will continue through Sunday with several venues offering special Day of the Dead activities at First Fridays. Pop ups will be along Broadway and several downtown venues.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cosmo Club at Steel ice rink November 6

The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will celebrate “Fight Diabetes” Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Fox Valley Ice Arena, 1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva. The Chicago Steel hockey team will face-off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Ceremonial Puck Drop at 7:05 p.m.. The Ceremonial Puck Drop...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Continues Senior Citizens Listening Tour October 29-November 4

Senior citizens in Aurora bring a lot of wisdom and life experiences to the table, and they have been sharing both with City officials this past week. Nearly 100 seniors, caretakers and service providers have attended the first three sessions of the ‘Enhancing Life and Legacy’ listening tour, and there are still more sessions planned, including new tour stops announced for November.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

October 30, 2021

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Train Fun Run November 13

The Open Roads ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) Chapter is sponsoring a Train Fun Run Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway in Aurora, at 10 a.m. sharp with departure at 10:20 a.m.. The train ticket is $10 per person and $5 per person for the fun run. Same places, new faces, fun, friends, games, give-aways. Proceeds will go to safety and education programs. This event is open to anyone who would like to participate with this fun run.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

DAM starts in Aurora at French 75 Gallery and Lounge

In downtown Aurora, the first Thursday of the month was synonymous with DAAM from November 5, 2009 until December 7, 2017. For eight years, DAAM, which stood for Downtown Aurora Arts Mixer, stood strong as an easy way to get to know others who cared about the downtown art scene.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Volunteers collect 1,705 pounds of produce for Loaves and Fishes Community Services

A group of 32 volunteers recently walked through the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots to glean any leftover vegetables following the close of the 2021 gardening season. The volunteers collected 1,705 pounds of produce which was donated to Loaves and Fishes Community Services. Additionally, over the Summer, donations including the yield from the master gardeners’ Giving Garden and from other gardeners’ donations produced 2,109 pounds of vegetables. The 2021 harvest more than doubled what was collected in 2020.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Recycling Center opens Saturdays in Batavia

Kane County is pleased to announce that as of October 30, the Recycling Center at 517 E. Fabyan Parkway in Batavia will be open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, in addition to their regular Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. business hours. This offers an opportunity for those who cannot make it during the weekday hours.
BATAVIA, IL
