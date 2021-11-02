Army Corps of Engineers Waives Day Use Fees at Recreation Areas in Observance of Veterans Day

AGAWAM — In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the town of Agawam is set to host their annual ceremonies, with some modifications to their well-known traditions. Veterans Director Christopher Lanski said the day will begin at 7 a.m., with a gathering at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, also known as the Strathmore Bridge, on Bridge Street in North Agawam. In a brief ceremony, the American Legion, Agawam Veterans Council and guests will toss a wreath into the Westfield River, to remember veterans past and present. Lanski said this is typically done by the mayor or by members of a Gold Star family — relatives of someone who died or was killed while serving their country.
