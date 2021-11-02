CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army Corps of Engineers Waives Day Use Fees at Recreation Areas in Observance of Veterans Day

Big Country News
 5 days ago
WALLA WALLA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans...

Related
The Daily Inter Lake

Veteran benefits expanded for federal recreation areas

America’s veterans and their families have several ways to enjoy the nation’s federal recreational areas this Veterans Day, and every day, thanks to the National Park Service and Defense Department's Live Well Initiative. The program honors military families and their fallen loved ones with a lifelong gift: free admission to...
MILITARY
newscenter1.tv

City offices closed for Veterans Day observance

RAPID CITY, S.D. — In observance of Veterans Day, city offices will be closed Thursday, November 11. Veterans Day special events include a program featuring speakers and refreshments at Main Street Square from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown at 11 a.m., starting at VFW Post 1273 on Main Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
marcellusdrilling.com

Army Corps of Engineers Holding Public Hearing on Key MVP Permit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment from West Virginians (Nov. 1) and Virginians (Nov. 4) about a plan to issue Equitrans’ Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) a Section 404 Clean Water Act permit that would allow the 303-mile pipeline project (now 92% complete) to finish crossing some 300+ streams and swamps in West Virginia and Virginia. The Army Corps will hold a virtual/online hearing next Monday night, Nov. 1, from 6-8 pm, and again on Thursday, Nov. 4 (details below). It’s time to step up and support this critically important project.
MILITARY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Long-awaited Hatteras Inlet realignment proposal published Army Corps of Engineers

The United States Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, has published a long-awaited Hatteras Ferry Channel Realignment Draft Environmental Assessment. A public comment period is open until Nov. 18, 2021. The Environmental Assessment acknowledges that shoaling in Hatteras Inlet has made it impossible to maintain the historic route, which was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Camping#Usace
KCEN

Texas State Parks to waive entry fees in honor of Veterans Day

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas State Parks will waive entrance fees for all day-use visitors in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 14, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”
TEXAS STATE
thereminder.com

Veterans Day observance moves to Granger lawn

AGAWAM — In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the town of Agawam is set to host their annual ceremonies, with some modifications to their well-known traditions. Veterans Director Christopher Lanski said the day will begin at 7 a.m., with a gathering at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, also known as the Strathmore Bridge, on Bridge Street in North Agawam. In a brief ceremony, the American Legion, Agawam Veterans Council and guests will toss a wreath into the Westfield River, to remember veterans past and present. Lanski said this is typically done by the mayor or by members of a Gold Star family — relatives of someone who died or was killed while serving their country.
AGAWAM, MA
ladailypost.com

Fees Waived At Bandelier On Veterans Day Thursday Nov. 11

Fall colors on display recently in Upper Frijoles Canyon at Bandelier National Monument. Courtesy/NPS. Since 2006, Veterans Day has been a fee free day at Bandelier National Monument, this year is no exception. In honor of those who have served and sacrificed for our county, the National Park Service invites...
MILITARY
villages-news.com

Guest ID and trail fee services will be available on Veterans Day

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Normal business hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 12. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
MILITARY
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day

PRESCOTT, AZ – November 5, 2021 – The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cumberland Island waives hunt fees for veterans

ST. MARYS – Cumberland Island National Seashore provides the public with an opportunity to hunt within its Wilderness area six times per year. In honor of the veterans who have served our country, the park’s $35 registration fee for the hunt scheduled for Nov. 9-11 will be waived for veterans. Veterans only need to show a valid veteran ID when checking in for the hunt and refunds will be made through Pay.gov for those eligible.
MILITARY
pawneenews.com

Veteran’s Day Programs for Area Schools

HTRS will holds its Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. It is sponsored by Shubert American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary Post 222 and the Humboldt Auxiliary 269. Tana Brown will provide opening thoughts. Speakers will be Otis Fields, Veterans Service Officer, and Bob Beckett, Shubert Post 222. The Pawnee City High School’s Veterans Day program will be held Nov.11 beginning at 10:00 a.m. …
PAWNEE CITY, NE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head sets Veterans Day observance

The public is invited to a ceremony in honor of our nation’s veterans on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in front of Nags Head’s Town Hall at 5401 S. Croatan Highway. This year’s guest speaker will be Nags Head Elementary School Principal and retired...
NAGS HEAD, NC
newstime-mo.com

Lake Saint Louis Veteran's Day Observance is November 11

At long last, the successful tradition of honoring all of our Veterans on Veterans Day is proudly continuing in Lake Saint Louis at Veterans Memorial Park. With a continued spirit of patriotism and honor, the Lake Saint Louis Veterans Committee has carefully planned a moving and patriotic Veterans Day Observance on Thursday, November 11th at 11 a.m.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
Big Country News

ITD Wins Trio of National Transportation Awards

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department has won three national awards in the AASHTO President’s Transportation Awards, announced at the group’s annual meeting in San Diego on Friday, October 29. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) is the national organization overseeing all the departments of transportation...
TRAFFIC
wfmd.com

Mayor & Councilmembers Participating in Veterans Day Observances

Wreaths to be laid at several City locations next Thursday. Hagerstown, Md. – Mayor Emily Keller and members of the City Council will be observing Veterans Day and paying tribute to the sacrifices made by all members of our armed forces who have served valiantly to defend our freedom.. The...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
