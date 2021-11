FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Spanish teacher in Iowa was found dead in a park near the high school where she taught, and two teens have been charged in her death. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said in a news release that the remains found in Chautauqua Park have been confirmed to be those of Nohema Graber. The Fairfield School District website shows Graber has been teaching Spanish at the school since 2012. She had been reported missing Wednesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO