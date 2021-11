Tesla is again in hot water over mechanical issues affecting its vehicles, and it is recalling thousands of cars due to these concerns. The Elon Musk-led automaker is recalling 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y EVs due to fears that the vehicles' frontal suspension lateral link fasteners would loosen, Engadget reported. Such a problem would shift the wheel alignment, increasing risks of a crash. Those covered by the recall are the 2019, 2020 and 2021 editions of the Model 3, and the 2020 and 2021 versions of the Model Y.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO