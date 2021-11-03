CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Lois June Denio Dickison

By Christian Winthrop
 9 days ago
Lois June Denio Dickison, of Newport, walked on from this life on October 29, 2021, at age 93. She was the wife of the late Bruce Osborne Dickison. Lois lived in the home she loved so well on Thames Street in Newport, RI for over 44 years and died at home and at peace.

Lois was born on June 27, 1928, in Lowell Massachusetts, the eldest child of Albert and Ethel Denio, and had a sister, Ruth and a brother, Allen Denio. She graduated from Lowell High School and married Bruce Osborne Dickison (1930-1998), also from Lowell. Lois was a realtor in Newport for approximately 20 years.

She loved travel, including trips to France and Ireland. Yet, anyone who knew Lois is aware of her love for the Caribbean Island of St. Martin. She went many times with Bruce and later with all their children and grandchildren. Among the restaurateurs of St. Martin, she was well loved and acquired the affectionate nickname of “Madame Crème Brûlée.” The wine was wonderful, the water, beautiful and the breeze, perfect. She was sublimely happy in St. Martin.

Lois was strongly attached to her 1710 home, the Capt. Job Bennett house, and to her life and friends in Newport. She welcomed many cats and a few family dogs into her home in her lifetime. Lois supported many animal advocacy charities.

Her ashes will join Bruce’s along with those of her recent cats, Max, and Tai.

She is survived by her sister Ruth Frazee, brother Allen Denio, sons Jeffrey Dickison, Scott Dickison and Peter Dickison, grandchildren Morgan, Chadwick, Clayton, Ivy and Faye Dickison, Zoe Wells, and Rita Hawkins, step grandchildren Crissa Tessoni, Taylor Keen, and Holliday Keen.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to an organization supporting animals.

