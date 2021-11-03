CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Nico Sturm: Contributes goal in OT victory

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sturm scored a goal on three shots in a 5-4 overtime win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
New York Post

Devils nip Sabres in OT to give Nico Daws win in NHL debut

Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Nico Daws stopped 24 shots to win in his NHL debut, and Nico Hischier had a power-play goal for New Jersey. “We got off to an early...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Ryan Hartman's OT goal helps Wild stay undefeated

If there's one thing the Wild have done well this season, it's providing a flair for the dramatic. The Wild picked up their second straight overtime victory on Saturday night, using Ryan Hartman's game-winner to beat the Anaheim Ducks and improve to 4-0. Saturday's game began with another shaky performance...
NHL
INFORUM

Nick Bjugstad — err, Nico Sturm — steals show at Wild’s annual Halloween party

With the Wild earning a couple of days off this week, captain Jared Spurgeon and his wife, Danielle, hosted the team’s annual Halloween party at their home in Edina. They dressed up as Wheel Of Fortune hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and even went above and beyond, constructing their on own wall of letters for the occasion.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Sturm
KARE 11

Hartman's goal late in OT gives Wild 4-3 win over Ducks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday night. Minnesota has won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins. Brandon...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Ryan Hartman: Snipes sweet winner in OT

Hartman scored the game wining goal in overtime in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Saturday. He came off the bench, took a pass from Mats Zuccarello and went far side with a wrister from the left face-off circle with just 13 seconds left in OT. Hartman now has two goals in four games. He's never scored more than 19 in a season, nor has he delivered more than 31 points. Massive growth in his game is unlikely, but this is a nice run.
NHL
KESQ

Gurianov’s OT goal pushes Stars past Kings 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a rushing backhander with 4:15 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win in their home opener over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Braden Holtby kept Dallas in the game by stopping 43 shots. Of the Stars’ three wins, two were in overtime and one in a shootout. Anze Kopitar scored his sixth goal in the season’s first four games and Gabriel Valardi scored on a five-minute major penalty for the Kings.
NHL
NHL

Caps Fall on Larkin Goal in OT

Two nights after they engaged in a wild and freewheeling offensive showcase against the Senators in Ottawa, the Caps came home and played a tight, taut defensive affair against the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Washington forged a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but it was unable to build upon or protect that cushion, falling 3-2 to the Wings in overtime.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
chatsports.com

Poulin's first pro goal earns OT point for WBS

Last week, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest said that he was sure that Sam Poulin "will find the scoresheet here soon." Entering Friday's game against Hartford, Poulin had recorded just two assists in his first five games with Wilkes-Barre, averaging two shots on goal per game. He's spent the beginning of the season on Wilkes-Barre's top power play unit, and has primarily played on the top line alongside Radim Zohorna and Valtteri Puustinen.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Tallies opening goal

Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Zuccarello tallied on a partial breakaway in the first period, and the Wild never trailed in the contest. The 34-year-old is up to three goals, four assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six contests. His production is fitting of his top-line role so far.
NHL
madison

Cortez LeGrant runs wild in Sun Prairie's 63-0 victory

SUN PRAIRIE — The first step to what Sun Prairie hopes is a long WIAA football playoff run got off to an impressive start thanks to the fleet feet of Cortez LeGrant. The 160-pound junior running back played less than a half, but ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, leading the Cardinals to a 63-0 victory over Madison La Follette in a Division 1 opening-round playoff game Friday night.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Hokiesports.com

Pelkowski's goal delivers Tech victory against Eagles

BLACKSBURG – Receiving its lone goal off the boot of rookie Emma Pelkowski on Sunday, the Virginia Tech women's soccer team capped its home regular season schedule in victory as the Hokies trumped Boston College, 1-0, at Thompson Field. After racking up a goal and an assist during Thursday's win...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Sets up opening goal

Eriksson Ek notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Eriksson Ek sprang Mats Zuccarello for a breakaway goal at 7:41 of the first period. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek has only gotten on the scoresheet twice in six games -- a hat trick in last Tuesday's win over the Jets and an assist in this contest. The Swede has added 16 shots on net, four blocks, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Jonas Brodin: Deposits goal Tuesday

Brodin scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Brodin capitalized on a turnover by Jack Rathbone early in the second period, scoring on a rebound from his initial shot. The goal was Brodin's first of the season. He's added a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in six contests as a solid top-four option. He's not the most prolific scorer from the blue line, but the Swede is typically worth a look in deeper fantasy formats given his defensive contributions.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Nico Sturm: Scores first of season

Sturm scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Nashville. He also won all five of his faceoff attempts. Sturm finished off a Brandon Duhaime rebound with three seconds left in the second period to round out the scoring. It was his second goal of the year and gave him points in consecutive games. Sturm actually has four goals and an assist in his last six regular-season tilts dating back to the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy