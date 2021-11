Know that being a founder is gender free. As the oldest child of an Irish Catholic family, I was influenced greatly by my two grandmothers who supported their families economically. One of my grandmothers was the first woman to work at PG&E, and the other was the head custodian at the Empire State Building. Growing up with that being the case, there was never a question that passion, responsibility and independence were gender-free. Marrying a guy for money was a joke in our family! I was also reminded constantly of an Irish expression: “When money goes out the door, love flies out the window.” The point is I learned that economic independence is a responsibility. And learning that was a gift because it also taught me that becoming a founder, thriving and finding success had absolutely nothing to do with your no-no place.

