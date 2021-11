We write as students of the W.E.B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts in response to the anti-Black emails as well as the excessive white terror experienced by Black people on this campus. This is something that is experienced with a seasonal regularity among Black students at UMass: it seems that every fall we are asked to both endure and respond to racist assaults on our mere presence here. Black students deserve more. Changes are being made without consulting us and without University-wide efforts to gather a sense of what Black students actually want and need.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO