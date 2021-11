ATLANTA — Could Yordan have caught it?. Well, that's a complicated and unfair question. In what might prove to be the defining play of this year’s World Series, Braves slugger Jorge Soler sent Atlanta into pandemonium Saturday night with a game-winning solo dinger in the bottom of the seventh inning. Just moments after Dansby Swanson tied things up with a blast of his own to right field, Soler’s 107 mph laser beam whizzed just beyond the outstretched glove of Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez and over the fence in left field.

