Politics

Michelle Wu is Boston’s first female and first person of color elected mayor

kcaw.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu’s parents immigrated to the U.S....

www.kcaw.org

MassLive.com

Boston 2021 mayoral race: Michelle Wu declares victory over Annissa Essaibi George, becomes first woman elected mayor in city’s history

Michelle Wu, after leading polls for months and garnering solid support from progressive groups and Massachusetts heavyweights, topped fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on Tuesday in the historic race to become the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston. As of 11:30 p.m. with 86% of...
BOSTON, MA
Michigan Advance

U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference

A delegation of Congressional Democrats including Florida Rep. Kathy Castor told conferees Wednesday at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the United States is not just talking, it is acting to reduce pollution, gird against vulnerabilities such as extreme storms, heat and flooding  and demonstrate how major polluters can change. “America is back […] The post U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENVIRONMENT
Michelle Wu

