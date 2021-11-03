NKU adds two staff members to Department of Athletics, Devon Lucal, Luis Rodriguez-Castellano

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) Although I may have said it before, boat people are often surprised to hear from onshore relatives of a crewmate they worked with on the water. So again this week, I was amazed when Louisville resident, Tommy Kelley, posted on the Facebook page, SAVE THE DELTA QUEEN: “My great-grandfather Albert Kelley was a pilot on the DELTA QUEEN. So I guess that’s where I got my love for boats.”

