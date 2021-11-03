CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NKU adds two staff members to Department of Athletics, Devon Lucal, Luis Rodriguez-Castellano

Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics added two new members to its staff, assistant athletic communications director Devon Lucal and assistant strength & conditioning coach Luis Rodriguez-Castellano. A native of West Chester, Ohio, Lucal returns to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region following stops in the athletic communications departments at...

Prep Sports Notebook: Ryle girls basketball team voted No. 1 in N.Ky. preseason coaches poll

Ryle was voted No. 1 in a preseason poll of local girls basketball coaches conducted by the NKyTribune, but two other teams also got first-place votes in the online balloting. The Raiders received eight first-place votes and a total of 105 points. Notre Dame was second with 96 points and one first-place vote. Cooper was third with 92 points and two first-place votes.
High school athletic directors will present first Stan Steidel Award during Hall of Fame banquet on Nov. 11

Bob Rowe will be the first recipient of the Stan Steidel Award that was created by the Northern Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association to recognize local school administrators and athletic directors for their contributions to sports. Rowe will receive the award during the association’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Our Rich History: The Seminary of St. Piux X moves to the Thomas More campus

Part 19 of our series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. (Note: I was a seminarian for the Diocese of Covington in my junior year during the visitation study and in my senior year at the time of the transition from the self-contained seminary program to the new one that included classes at TMC. Some of what I write here are my own personal recollections).
The River: Recalling the good times and great storytelling of iconic pilot Captain Albert Kelley

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) Although I may have said it before, boat people are often surprised to hear from onshore relatives of a crewmate they worked with on the water. So again this week, I was amazed when Louisville resident, Tommy Kelley, posted on the Facebook page, SAVE THE DELTA QUEEN: “My great-grandfather Albert Kelley was a pilot on the DELTA QUEEN. So I guess that’s where I got my love for boats.”
Overlooked Keion Brooks paves way for Wildcats in exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan

In its first dress rehearsal of the season, Kentucky rolled to a 95-72 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Most of the hype during the preseason has been on Kentucky’s four veteran transfers, but one of the team’s most-tenured players — junior Keion Brooks — set the tone for the Wildcats and was barely mentioned on Kentucky Wesleyan’s scouting report.
Notre Dame girls soccer team needs one more win to be crowned record-setting state champions

The Notre Dame girls soccer team needs one more victory to claim a state championship trophy and set a state record for most wins in season. The Pandas put themselves in that enviable position with a 3-0 win over West Jessamine in a state semifinal match on Thursday that was played in a consistent rain at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
Xavier University inaugurates 35th president, Colleen Hanycz, 1st layperson and woman in 190-year history

Xavier University’s 35th president, Colleen M. Hanycz, PhD, was inaugurated Thursday at the Cintas Center.  . The theme of the Inauguration, The Ignatian Year, celebrates Xavier University’s Jesuit heritage by honoring the life of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus. Inauguration events highlight Xavier’s Jesuit tradition of cultivating lives of reflection, compassion and informed action while marking the 500th anniversary of Ignatius’ injury during the Battle of Pamplona.
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

