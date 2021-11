The Spurs lost their second road game of the season, this time against Texas rivals the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs came into this game having lost three straight close games against playoff caliber teams. The trend continued tonight with another close loss to a quality playoff team. Eventually the Spurs are going to have to turn these good performances into wins, but it’s still early, so for now it is encouraging to see that they can compete with these type of teams.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO