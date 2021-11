Who would have guessed… the 0-5-2 Blackhawks playing an undefeated team would result in a loss?. The Blackhawks lose… Again. This marks them down to 0-6-2, ending up so far down the standings I’m not sure how they can get out of it. They miss some cues, have horrible bounces against, and have no puck luck (yes, this is a real part of winning games). Erik Gustafsson was a direct reason for two goals against, making me wonder why he is still in the lineup.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO