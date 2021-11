MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department has announced participation in the annual "No Shave November" fundraiser hosted by the Palouse Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. The annual fundraiser helps support the Light a Candle Gritman Foundation which provides assistance for those in our community who are battling cancer. Last year more than 20 Officers and City of Moscow employees donated $1,600 to the foundation and pledged not to touch their shaving tools for the entire month. Organizers hope to exceed that mount this year.

