‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Zeroes In on the Lying Contestant (Recap)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy.
The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time.
Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
