‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Zeroes In on the Lying Contestant (Recap)

Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode wasted little time in reminding us of one thing: You’re almost always on-camera. Clearly, Jamie thought the cameras were off when he took off with a producer to have a private conversation. That was not the case. Instead, we saw and heard everything that he said about the other guys being beneath him and how Michelle Young was basically in “spring-break mode” through most of the process. He also complained about having to be there for six more weeks, almost like the idea of falling in love was inconvenient for him.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO