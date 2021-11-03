CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Zeroes In on the Lying Contestant (Recap)

 3 days ago

We’re now in Week 3 of Michelle Young‘s journey to find love on ABC‘s The Bachelorette — and with Jamie telling Michelle that the men were questioning her authenticity last episode, it’s...

DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Posts Bizarre ‘Payback’ Pic Of Micah

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Bachelorette Michelle's parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young

ABC’s The Bachelorette officially launched season 18 on October 19th, 2021. This season, the woman looking for a life partner is Michelle Young. She was a runner-up on The Bachelor season 25 back in January 2021 and now, it’s Michelle’s time to shine. Michelle’s parents appeared on The Bachelorette season...
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
seattlepi.com

Netflix Releases 'True Story' Trailer Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “True Story” premiering on Nov. 24. Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, the limited series is set during a comedy tour stop for Kid (Hart) in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he reconnects with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Unfortunately things go south on his first evening back, threatening to destroy everything Kid has built and resulting in him having to make a series of increasingly morally complicated choices over the course of the eight episodes.
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette: Michelle Young eliminates Jamie after house drama

Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode wasted little time in reminding us of one thing: You’re almost always on-camera. Clearly, Jamie thought the cameras were off when he took off with a producer to have a private conversation. That was not the case. Instead, we saw and heard everything that he said about the other guys being beneath him and how Michelle Young was basically in “spring-break mode” through most of the process. He also complained about having to be there for six more weeks, almost like the idea of falling in love was inconvenient for him.
southernillinoisnow.com

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: A liar among the group leaves Michelle and her suitors scrambling for answers

The Bachelorette continued Tuesday with Michelle Young trying to find the culprit who’s been spreading rumors about her and one of her potential suitors. Michelle was clued into the drama following her first on-on-one date with Jamie, where the two shared a rock-climbing adventure. Jamie took their relationship to new heights by opening up about the heartbreaking story of his mother, who struggled with mental health issues and died by suicide when he was 24-years-old. Jamie said he struggled with a years-long battle with severe depression because of the tragedy.
The Ringer

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Jamie and Peter Emerge As Villains

Amelia recaps all of the drama from Episode 2 of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette including the very on-brand group dates, Jamie’s one-on-one, and the chaotic cocktail party. The Latest. Early NBA Tales From the Couch With Tim Legler, Going Abroad With Kevin Clark, Plus Some ‘Succession’ Talk. Plus,...
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: The aftermath of Jamie, Michelle talk

Are you prepared for The Bachelorette episode 3 to arrive on ABC next week? Prepare for more romance, but also more drama!. For some of the end of tonight’s episode, a lot of the narrative revolved around whether or not Joe knew Michelle Young in advance. He didn’t, but some of the guys were still concentrated on the idea. Jamie was the one who brought it up, and in that moment, it started to feel like he was getting the villain narrative. He didn’t confess to anyone that he spoke to Michelle, or that he potentially blew it out of proportion.
On Milwaukee

"The Bachelorette" recap: Are Michelle's men smarter than a fifth grader?

There's a lot to discuss from last night's new episode of "The Bachelorette" – from Michelle's first dates of the season to the emergence of our first villain – but let's start with obviously the most important and pressing subplot of the evening: Does this Casey contestant look more like Dax Shepard or Zachary Levi?
Register Citizen

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Michelle Young Opens Up About Being Called the N-Word

Last week, Jamie Skaar received a one-on-one date and a rose from titular “Bachelorette” Michelle Young. His newfound confidence allowed him to bring her a rumor he started, where he questioned her relationship with fellow contestant Joe Coleman. More from Variety. She took the accusation to heart and confronted all...
The Ringer

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Love Is a Sopping Wet Bomber Jacket

There comes a point in every relationship when two people start to feel the budding sparks of attraction. After one of them has made the first move and the other has reciprocated, there’s a tension hanging in the air as to who will make the move. The big one. Who will get up the nerve to bridge the gap and have that all-important conversation … about character?
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Bachelorette' Michelle Young shares 'Love and Basketball' moments with fellow Minnesotan

Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette" contained a scene straight out of the beloved 2000 film "Love and Basketball." But this one starred two Minnesotans. During a group date on the ABC-TV reality series, former prep and Division 1 basketball star Michelle Young played some one-on-one with Joe Coleman, himself a prep basketball stand-out who went on to compete at the University of Minnesota.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 3 video: Michelle Young, Clayton Echard bond

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC tonight, we’re finally going to get a Clayton Echard spotlight! This is a guy who, supposedly, is going to be the next star of The Bachelor. Yet, we’ve barely seen him on Michelle Young’s season so far. We have to imagine that this is going to change since viewers need to be invested in his journey to see him as the lead.
