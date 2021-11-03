CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Board denies amendment to lessen new DHS workers

By Ryan Patterson Leader-Telegram Staff
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board hadn’t considered the 2022 county budget as of late Tuesday night, but voted on several budget amendments.

During its meeting Tuesday, the County Board denied by a vote of 17-9 a budget amendment that would have decreased the number of new workers hired next year by the county Department of Human Services. The amendment, which the board discussed for over an hour Tuesday, would have created six new positions at DHS in 2022 instead of the 11.83 full-time-equivalent workers proposed in County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s budget recommendation.

The County Board approved an amendment creating one certified veteran’s service officer benefits specialist. The position would cost about $100,000 per year and be funded by money returned to the county’s 2021 general fund.

The board denied by vote of 16-10 an amendment to stop DHS from using services from Alia, an outsider provider.

The board approved an amended amendment to fund the county’s Health Savings Account “at current levels.” That account will also be funded by about $150,000 from “wage matrix restructuring.”

The board also approved an amendment that reduced county funding for the Economic Development Corporation from $47,500 to $20,000.

The board also approved an amendment that reduced county funding for the Economic Development Corporation from $47,500 to $20,000.

The board approved adding a part-time fiscal associate to the Sheriff’s Office in 2022. The job would have an annual cost of $25,497. The Sheriff’s Office expects the position will be fully funded by grants and not require any county spending.

If the County Board approves Schauf’s budget recommendations, the county in 2022 will spend $154.52 million on operations, an increase of 7.82% compared to this year’s $143.31 million. The operating budget includes $40.19 million from tax levy, an increase of 7.25% compared to $37.47 million in tax levy in 2021. Tax levy is the amount of money collected from county taxpayers.

Of that $40.19 million in tax levy, debt service is projected to account for $15.95 million, a higher figure than the county would like.

The 2022 budget recommendation also includes a tax rate of $3.967 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, an increase of 0.08% from $3.964 in 2021.

The County Board meeting did not end by 11 p.m. Tuesday, so it will reconvene Wednesday at 1 p.m. to finish the meeting.

