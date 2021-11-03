U.S. crude oil inventories up last week

At November’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, members agreed to keep the current oil output at an increase of 400,000 bpd for December, despite a call by some countries for more supply, which include Japan, India and the US. Members feel that the effects of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are still being realized and that a gradual increase is still the right decision. OPEC+ members also noted that although they recognized that supply was right tight now, they would rather keep output at current levels, than risk over-supplying the markets and pushing prices lower. They also blame increases in energy prices on events that are out of their control, such as the steep increase in the price of natural gas.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO