CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. crude oil inventories up last week

raleighnews.net
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.594　million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Oct. 29. Analysts had expected an increase of about 1.567 million...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Stocks#U S Oil Production#Api
OilPrice.com

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate are edging higher on Friday after OPEC and its allies moved forward with its plans for a gradual increase in production. Ahead of the decision, the group known as OPEC+, faced opposition from the United States and other major consumers, who wanted the producers to raise supply in order to cap prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
natureworldnews.com

Gas Prices in US are Expected to Dip Due to Mild Winter Forecast This Season

According to the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, retail gasoline prices in the United States have begun to fall in recent days and might go considerably more. When worldwide crude oil prices fell by 4% on Wednesday, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum research at GasBuddy, tweeted, "If you don't need gas, my advice is to wait."
TRAFFIC
The Free Press - TFP

Oil Prices Surge Again After OPEC Ignores Biden

Oil prices surged again Friday after foreign producers ignored the Biden administration’s repeated requests to boost output and resolve global shortages. U.S. crude oil surpassed $80 per barrel while the lead foreign index broke $81 per barrel, both rising more than 1.5% compared to one day earlier, on Friday morning, according to the latest data. The Middle Eastern cartel Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian counterpart, collectively known as OPEC+, rebuked the Biden administration Thursday and chose not to alter previously announced plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

OPEC+: No More Oil For You!

At November’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, members agreed to keep the current oil output at an increase of 400,000 bpd for December, despite a call by some countries for more supply, which include Japan, India and the US. Members feel that the effects of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are still being realized and that a gradual increase is still the right decision. OPEC+ members also noted that although they recognized that supply was right tight now, they would rather keep output at current levels, than risk over-supplying the markets and pushing prices lower. They also blame increases in energy prices on events that are out of their control, such as the steep increase in the price of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Focus on U.S. After OPEC Caution

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday, benefiting from the decision of a group of top oil producers to only gradually increase output to the global market, ensuring supply remains tight. By 8:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $79.71 a barrel, while Brent futures rose...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices tumble as U.S. intensifies pressure on OPEC for more crude

(Bloomberg) –Oil fell as the U.S. intensified pressure on OPEC+ to boost supplies when it meets on Thursday, while concerns grew that tighter policy from the Federal Reserve will impede growth. West Texas Intermediate futures sank 2.4% after U.S. President Joe Biden blamed OPEC and its allies for inflationary pressure,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy