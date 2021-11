LEWISTON - According to unofficial results from the Nez Perce County Auditor's Office, with all precincts reporting in Tuesday's election, 45.94% (3,650) voted YES, and 54.06% (4,295) voted NO on Proposition One. Residents have voted to shift the current Council-Manager form of government in Lewiston to a Mayor-Council system. Had a majority voted YES on Proposition One, it would have maintained Lewiston's current form of government.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO