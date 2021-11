Speaking on the opening day of the COP26 climate conference, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described oil and gas as the “most difficult” issue for Scotland to confront, referring to the tens of thousands of jobs dependent on the industry. She concluded, however, that jobs can’t be an excuse to keep drilling for oil and gas indefinitely because that’s catastrophic for the planet, and stressed the need to quickly find ways to address the challenge.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO