George Floyd’s death, 9/11, the Sandy Hook shooting and the Paris climate agreement might have nothing in common to older voters, but to younger voters they do. Many people hear that the younger generation doesn’t feel like voting, or that their vote doesn’t matter. This exact problem can connect to the rapid influx of news online. After seeing so much trauma in the world, and with it seeming to never end, many younger people have started to think that no matter what they do, nothing will change.

GREELEY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO