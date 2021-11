Need some death metal this morning to help adjust for the jolt back into workaday life? Exhumed have got you covered with a new four-song EP, Worming. With a total run time of just over 10 minutes, Exhumed will get you going and back into the groove faster than it takes your body to metabolize that cup of coffee you’re currently sipping. So get to it, mmkay? Stream via YouTube below, courtesy of Relapse Records, or pick up a digital copy on Bandcamp.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO