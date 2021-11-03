Coro Lirico Siciliano Tours France & Spain With ‘Carmen’

The strangeness of the world we live in is proved by the need, when describing a drive in an all-new Hispano Suiza, to be more specific about which one. There are two companies planning to build models carrying the name of the famous pre-war Spanish maker, which made its last car in 1946. The one in Austria is working on what it calls the Maguari HS1 ETC, which it says will use a turbo- and supercharged version of the Audi R8's V10. And the one in Spain is making a high-end EV. I can pretty much hear the groans as I tell you I drove the electric one.

