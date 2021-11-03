Coro Lirico Siciliano Tours France & Spain With ‘Carmen’

New projects by David Pérez Sañudo, the rising young star of Basque cinema, Manuel Martín Cuenca, whose last four films have all been selected for Toronto, and Leire Apellániz, with one of the most ambitious Basque features in the making, all feature in a high-caliber lineup of projects at EAVE on Demand Sevilla, a development workshop.
Madrid ECAM Incubator alum Ainhoa Menéndez and Berlinale Teddy Award winner María Trénor Colomer also have already announced projects at EAVE on Demand, which kicks off industry events at Seville on Nov. 8 with a masterclass, Script Development Strategies, by Clare Downs.
Further masterclasses, given by...
