La traviata is revived once more, with many casts. We covered the first two. Rarely out of The Royal Opera’s repertory since its first outing in 1994, Richard Eyre’s classic staging of Verdi’s tragic tale of the doomed courtesan, Violetta, has returned for a run of 27 performances. Given that it has already clocked up over 200 performances, the public’s appetite for this traditional take on Verdi’s opera shows no signs of abating. We caught the initial two casts and have to report the house was packed to the rafters for both.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO