Art Around Town

By Jessica Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACC LIBRARY (2025 Baxter St.) In “Futhermore,” Lisa Freeman brings to light the mystery of the forgotten through “Furthermore,” an exhibition of assemblage art constructed from found objects and photographs. Artist talk held Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. On view Nov. 7–Jan. 2. ARTWALL@INDIGO (500 College Ave.) “All of...

Photo Gallery: Wild Rumpus 2021

After a one-year COVID hiatus, the Wild Rumpus Parade and Spectacle came back to downtown Athens Saturday night with more than a thimbleful of magic. People danced in the streets once again. The annual Halloween party and parade felt like a joyful celebration for the costumed crowd of many ages; perhaps a breakout from the chains of COVID. People began gathering on Hancock Avenue at Creature Comforts Brewery hours before the parade—children watching in wide-eyed wonder as fire-dancers twirled their flaming sticks and weird monsters rumbled past. Afterward, when the parade ended at the 40 Watt Club, they could see trapeze artists perform in the eerie light and dancers with colorful lighted capes whirling through what seemed like thousands of people. Much respect to Timi Conley.
ATHENS, GA
ARTnews

The SCAD Museum of Art Celebrates 10 Years with Diverse and Immersive Exhibitions

The milestone anniversary at SCAD Museum of Art highlights international artists and themes spanning a wealth of geographies, backgrounds, and generations. Immersive installations have dominated the art scene for decades, across myriad disciplines. Think: Olafur Eliasson’s “The Weather Project,” “The Rain Room” by Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass, and Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirror Rooms.” True, installations have also been made into utterly mundane mass-market attractions, thanks to those “themed” experiential rooms found in major cities, which have turned them into pop-culture punchlines. The SCAD Museum of Art, in Savannah, Georgia, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, has reinterpreted the immersive trend while staying faithful...
RIP Derek Olivera of Manray, And More Music News and Gossip

REST NOW: It was with great sadness that the Athens music community learned of the death of musician Derek Olivera (Manray, All City Cannonballers) on Sunday, Oct. 24. Derek was a kind friend and a fiery musician who is best remembered for his role as the drummer for Manray, which also featured his two brothers, Ryan and Jordan. On a personal note, I remember Derek with his huge, ear-to-ear smile and infectious laugh. Always quick to joke around or come to the defense of someone that needed defending, Derek was a joy to be around and a wonderful person to call friend. He was 32 years old.
ATHENS, GA
Local Plays for the Holidays: Struggle, Love, Mystery and Magic

As the winter holidays roll in, they bring out a different side of Athens events—trading the “hairy dawg” variety of hunker down for getting out of the cold. There is still plenty to do for a joyous family outing, lowkey gathering of friends or entertainment for the solo adventurer. Although the theaters are open year-round with worthwhile dramas, musicals, ballets and more, there’s something about this season that feels like a great time to check out the calendar. Here are a few upcoming events to catch before the year ends.
ATHENS, GA
