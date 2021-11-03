Art Around Town

Southern Boone County is a community of people that come together when there is a need. There is an “All Vehicle Poker Run” on Saturday, November 6th, in Hartsburg, MO. Jessica Turner, a lifelong resident and daycare provider, suffered a severe stroke resulting from a blood clot. At the time of this article, she is still in the hospital and has a long road to recovery. The poker run will start at The Burg in Hartsburg, with check-in time from 10:30am to Noon. The run will last from Noon to 4Pm. There will be live auction at 4:30pm with donated items, and a raffle for an Oklahoma Joe’s Pellet Grill and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport. Please consider attending and participating in a cause for a wonderful person and mother. And hey, how about a shoutout to the Southern Boone High School band and flag corps! This past weekend they competed in the Macon Marching Festival of 2021. Southern Boone took home several awards; 3rd place in parade, 3rd place in field show, and 1st place in indoor color guard. Congratulations to the band members, parents and teachers that make this happen!

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO