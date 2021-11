When my brain gets over-cluttered, which is something that usually happens shortly before I finish writing a book (something I’ve just done), I make a deal with myself. I tell my brain, “OK, I’m going to do six all-nighters working to get it finished and burn out this engine, but I promise at the end of it I’m going to take you away and let you clear.” This is something I have learnt to do over the years. In the old days I would have just pressed the turbo button and then crashed. Now I take myself to mindfulness retreats and put myself into total silence.

