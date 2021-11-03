Brandon Jovanovich, Clay Hilley, Nina Stemme, Elisabeth Teige, Iain Paterson Lead ‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’ at Deutsche Oper Berlin
The Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced its upcoming performances of Wagner’s iconic “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”. Wagner’s tetralogy will star number of renowned Wagnerian singers, including Brandon Jovanovich as Siegmund; Elisabeth Teige as Sieglinde; Nina Stemme in the role of Brünnhilde; Clay Hilley as Siegfried; Derek Welton as Wotan in “Das...operawire.com
Comments / 0