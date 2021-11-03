Brandon Jovanovich, Clay Hilley, Nina Stemme, Elisabeth Teige, Iain Paterson Lead ‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’ at Deutsche Oper Berlin

(Credit: Gerald Finley official website) Famed Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley has joined the roster of the MWA Management. “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome one of my favorite artists to the MWA family. I have always been a huge fan of Gerald Finley’s astonishing artistry and commitment to the art form. It is hard to imagine a more complete artist today and it is a true honour to work with him and to continue to support his extraordinary legacy,” said Maria Mot, founder of MWA Management, in an official press statement.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO