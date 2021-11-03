Roberto Alagna to Give Special Concert at Staatsoper Hamburg

The Bard College Conservatory of Music and the Graduate Vocal Arts program will present “The Real World: The French Cabaret” on Nov. 6, 2021. The concert, which will feature mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, pianist Kayo Iwama, will benefit the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Scholarship Fund. The program will also feature numerous members of the Graduate Vocal Arts Program and Conservatory Collaborative Piano Fellowship including Michael A. M. Aoun, Bat-Erdene Batbileg, Diana Borscheva, Kirby Burgess, Neilson Chen, Abagael Cheng, Elisa Dagher, Melanie Dubil, Joanne Evas, Maria Giovanetti, Micah Gleason, Sungyeun Kim, Teryn Kuzma, Jonathan Lawlor, Katherine Lerner Lee, Francesca Lionetta, Zihao Liu, Chewon Park, Samantha Martin, Sarah Rauch, Alexis Seminario, Gwyyon Sin, Montana Smith, and Sadie Spivey.
Comments / 0