Roberto Alagna to Give Special Concert at Staatsoper Hamburg

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 3 days ago

(Credit: © Gregor Hohenberg) The Staatsoper Hamburg has announced an upcoming concert by tenor Roberto Alagna. The concert, entitled “THE ART OF Roberto Alagna,” will feature music by a wide variety of composers ranging from Händel...

Person
Roberto Alagna
