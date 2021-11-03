Southeastern Theatre presents play in parking garage

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles - alcohol, movies, and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura - which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.

