Performing Arts

Southeastern Theatre presents play in parking garage

Hammond Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheastern’s theatre department will present its next production in a rather unconventional venue – the campus parking garage. The usual venue, Vonnie Borden Theatre in D Vickers Hall, cannot be used following damage brought on by Hurricane Ida, university officials said. “Big Love,” a dark, romantic comedy by American...

www.hammondstar.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

THS Theatre Presents The Bold, the Young, and the Murdered

The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Don Zoldis’ “The Bold, the Young, and the Murdered” on November 11, 12, and 13. This murder mystery comedy will be performed by an all-school cast and crew. With the long-running soap opera in its last days, the executive producer gives the...
THEATER & DANCE
Frederick News-Post

The Maryland Theatre presents Cat & Nat

What do you do when a global pandemic rocks the entire world and forces you into lockdown for over a year? Well, if you’re Cat & Nat, you plan the most epic Reunion Tour imaginable. 21 and older. This is not just the girls’ night you’d needed since 2019 …...
THEATER & DANCE
Columbia Star

Chapin Theatre Company presents 10-ish Minute Play Festival

Chapin Theatre Company will present its first 10-ish Minute Play Festival as a part of its fundraising project for a new theatre November 5–6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Firehouse Theatre, 102 Lexington Avenue, Chapin. The evening will consist of eight 10-ish minute performances of original plays by local playwrights...
CHAPIN, SC
wwnytv.com

Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre will present ‘Steel Magnolias’ as its fall 2021 dinner theatre. The show’s director, Jane Bowman Jenkins, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The production will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at...
CARTHAGE, NY
#The Parking Garage#Southeastern Theatre#Greek American#Dominic Arcuri Of Killian#Baton Rouge
connecticutcallboard.com

FUSE Theatre of CT Presents ‘All Together Now!’

FUSE Theatre of CT presents MTI’s “All Together Now!” Broadway musical revue celebrating local theatre and featuring favorite numbers from Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda, Once on This Island, Sister Act and many more! Family-friendly, Covid-safe, LIVE musical entertainment for just $10 per ticket. Come see this incredible all-ages cast of singers and dancers and be uplifted by the power of theatre and community. Be sure to bring a non-perishable holiday food item for the Thanksgiving Food Drive at our venue, Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven CT 06516. Performance Dates: November 12 (7:00 p.m.), November 13 (3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) Tickets may be purchased at www.fusetheatrect.org! Contact: fusetheatrect@gmail.com, (203) 314-3394.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

BHS Theatre presents ‘The Curious Savage’

Brainerd High School’s theater students will take to the Studio Stage at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts for the first time this fall with their rendition of “The Curious Savage.”. “I really wanted to do a comedy, especially after the tough year-and-a-half that a lot of people had,” Theater...
BRAINERD, MN
Chaffee County Times

Trident Theatre presents ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

Dare to venture into the secluded Sleepy Hollow on Halloween weekend with Buena Vista High School’s Trident Theatre Company in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Just try not to lose your head. Based on the Gothic horror story by Washington Irving, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” follows the schoolmaster Ichabod...
BUENA VISTA, CO
tcc.edu

TCC Theatre presents ShakesFeare in the Grave “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Tidewater Community College Theatre department presents ShakesFeare in the Grave “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road. The play is a condensed, one-hour, production and will take place on the Black Box Theater patio, outside...
NORFOLK, VA
culturemap.com

Circle Theatre presents The Glass Menagerie

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles - alcohol, movies, and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura - which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.
THEATER & DANCE
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Community Theatre Presents “Men Are Dogs”

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Community Theatre group 2nd ACT has their next production set after a year off. The troupe will perform “Men Are Dogs” for two nights on November 12th & 13th at the Jamestown Arts Center. Director Carrie Roemmich says this is her first attempt at directing a show after having performed in the theatre before.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Keene Sentinel

Recycled Percussion to perform at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Recycled Percussion will perform at the new Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Part rock concert and part interactive experience, the four members of the band use buckets, power tools and other unique forms of percussion to create a blend of music and comedy.
JAFFREY, NH
kswo.com

Lawton Community Theatre presents “The Last Five Years”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins from the Lawton Community Theatre talked about their upcoming production of “The Last Five Years.”. The production is an intimate musical and runs this Thursday through Sunday. The performance is for one weekend only, and will feature Petersen and Hankins reprising...
LAWTON, OK
culturemap.com

Paramount Theatre presents Anniversary Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Paramount Theatre’s Anniversary Gala features the soul of New Orleans with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, with additional music by New Breed Brass Band and Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet. The event will include an open bar, seated dinner in an air-conditioned tent, dancing in the streets, and an auction.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hammond Daily Star

'House on Haunted Hill' performances begin

A theatrical version of William Castle’s classic horror movie, “The House on Haunted Hill” opened Friday at the historic Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond. Written by acclaimed playwright Tommy Jamerson, and adapted from Robb White’s original 1959 screenplay starring Vincent Price, “The House on Haunted Hill”...
HAMMOND, LA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Area Community Theatre presenting “Shrek The Musical”

The Knoxville Area Community Theatre will present “Shrek The Musical” next week. This performance includes actors and actresses from Knoxville and all across south-central Iowa joining together for a full production after last year’s fall production was cancelled due to the pandemic. Director Marty Adkins says to expect a deeper story than the original version.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Onward State

No Refund Theatre Presents: ‘Puffs’

No Refund Theatre is continuing its loaded fall lineup with a production of Harry Potter-inspired “Puffs” this weekend. The show, alternatively titled “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” is a comedic retelling of the famed fantasy series from the perspective of witches and wizards in the mild-mannered Hufflepuff house. Its original production debuted in 2015 and later toured internationally in Sydney and Toronto, among other destinations.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Quarry Theatre to Present ‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’

Quarry Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland is set to present the new chamber opera “Yours Forever, Lincoln.“. The work, which is written by composer and co-librettist Patrick Alexander, will unpack the idea that many of the former President Abraham Lincoln’s intimate male relationships may have been more than just friendships. The work will explore American revisionism and LGBTQIA+ visibility.
BALTIMORE, MD

